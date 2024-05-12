Leyla Qasim: 50 years on, a symbol of courage, sacrifice

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) - Fifty years back, Leyla Qasim made a final wish: to receive Kurdish attire in her prison cell. She wanted to don it as she passed, symbolizing her role as Kurdistan's bride, and more importantly etching her name with valor and patriotism. On May 12, 1974, at 22, she became first female activist to be executed by the Iraqi regime.

In the last moments of his life, he told the Ba'athist executioners: “After my execution, thousands of Kurds will wake up.”

“I will become the bride of Kurdistan in these Kurdish clothes,” was her last words.

A Brief Biography of Leyla Qasim

Born into a Kurdish family in 1952, Leyla Qasim, a Feyli Kurd, was raised in the spirit of Kurdish patriotism in Khanaqin, Diyala province.

Her fervent commitment to her heritage led her to join the Kurdistan Students’ Union and the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) as a young woman.

Despite her father's work at the Alwand oil refinery, Leyla pursued higher education, studying Sociology at the University of Baghdad.

Execution of Leyla Qasim and Her Comrades

In a harrowing act of intimidation, the Ba'ath regime arrested Leyla Qasim and her companions, swiftly sentencing them to death.

On May 12, 1974, at 7 am, Leyla and her friends, Jawad Hamwandi, Nariman Fuad Masti, Hassan Hama Rashid, and Azad Sleman Miran, faced the gallows.

Leyla, draped in Kurdish attire, defiantly sang the national anthem as a final act of bravery. Her parting words echoed her unwavering resolve and prophesied the awakening of thousands of Kurds.

The aftermath of her execution was marked by further tragedy, as Leyla's brother, Salam Qasim, fell victim to Ba'athist violence in Baghdad.

Leyla's parents, devastated by the loss of their children, soon passed away, leaving behind a legacy of resilience and defiance.

The Repercussions and Impact of Leyla Qasim's Execution

The news of Leyla Qasim's execution reverberated across Kurdistan and beyond, sparking outrage and solidarity.

Foreign media outlets recognized Leyla as the first woman in Iraqi political history to face the gallows, amplifying her significance on the global stage.

Locally, Leyla's martyrdom galvanized Kurdish youth, inspiring a surge of activism and resistance against Iraqi oppression.

Thousands of young Kurds joined the ranks of the revolution, seeking refuge in the mountains as they pursued the dream of freedom.

Leyla Qasim's name became synonymous with courage and sacrifice, immortalized in the verses of Kurdish poets and the hearts of her people.

Her legacy lives on in the thousands of Kurdish girls named in her honor, ensuring that her spirit of defiance continues to inspire generations to come.

This poem by the famed Kurdish poet, Hemin Mukriyani on Leila Qasim's Heroism, serves as a poignant reminder:

In the silence of night, you vanished from sight,

My moon pales 'neath the shadow of your hair's delight.

Majnun, heed not your Leila's fleeting fame,

For mine burns bright with a timeless flame.

She mocked, "You, the executioner, blind to see!"

Yet, his scorn is but a badge, not my decree.

For in the annals of valor, I etch my claim,

A hero born of love for my nation's name.