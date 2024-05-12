KDP President Barzani pays tribute to Leyla Qasim and comrades on 50th anniversary of their execution

ERBIL Kurdistan24 - President Masoud Barzani of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) has commemorated the 50th anniversary of the execution of Leyla Qasim and her companions with a poignant message, honoring their courage and sacrifice.

In his message, President Barzani lauded Leyla Qasim as a symbol of resilience and bravery, both for her personal legacy and her contribution to the Kurdish cause.

He remarked, "Leyla Qasim is a shining example of a Kurdish woman who etched her name in history through her unwavering dedication to her nation. Despite facing martyrdom, she refused to yield to her oppressors, demonstrating that allegiance to one's homeland, principles, and dignified death hold far greater significance than a life lived in servitude."

Continuing his tribute, President Barzani extended his respects to Leyla Qasim's comrades, including Nariman Fuad Masti, Hassan Hama Rashid, Azad Sulaiman Miran, and Jawad Hamwandi, who also met their martyrdom alongside her.

President Barzani emphasized their collective sacrifice as a source of inspiration for all Kurds, underscoring the enduring importance of their struggle for freedom.

As Kurdistan commemorates this solemn anniversary, President Barzani's message serves as a poignant reminder of the indomitable spirit and unwavering commitment of those who have sacrificed their lives in pursuit of a free and dignified future for the Kurdish nation.

Their memory continues to inspire generations, reaffirming the resolve to uphold the principles for which they bravely gave their lives.