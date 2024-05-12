KRG Prime Minister, Iraqi President emphasize constitutional resolution of issues

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region's (KRG) Prime Minister Masrour Barzani and Iraqi President Latif Rasheed convened on Sunday, May 12, 2024, to address pressing issues between the Kurdistan Region and the federal government, emphasizing the imperative of resolving disputes in accordance with constitutional principles and agreements.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Masrour Barzani and President Latif Rasheed underscored the importance of upholding the Iraqi federal system and respecting the constitutional framework of the Kurdistan Region.

Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to addressing outstanding issues through constructive dialogue and adherence to legal mechanisms.

In a statement issued by the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), it was highlighted that the discussions centered on the necessity of the president's role as the guardian of the constitution, tasked with safeguarding and ensuring the constitutional rights of the Kurdistan Region.

The meeting between Prime Minister Barzani and President Rasheed signifies a collaborative effort to foster mutual understanding and cooperation between the Kurdistan Region and the federal government, with a shared commitment to upholding the rule of law and promoting stability and prosperity for all.