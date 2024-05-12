PM Barzani chairs inaugural meeting of High Council of Accreditation for Education and Higher Education Programs

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Sunday chaired the inaugural meeting of the High Council of Accreditation for Education and Higher Education Programs in the Kurdistan Region.

The meeting, which was attended by Deputy Prime Minister Qubad Talabani, focused on the objectives of the council. These objectives aim to protect the quality of education and higher education in the Kurdistan Region. This would be achieved by promoting a culture of implementing evaluations to enhance the educational and scientific levels of institutions and curricula.

At the start of the meeting, the Board of Accreditation of Educational Programs and Centers presented the objectives, steps, standards, and plans in accordance with approved council rules. This provided clarity regarding the purpose and framework of the board's activities.

After discussions and exchanges, the Supreme Council has decided to establish a committee to boost trust in educational institutions and programs at the higher education level. The council has also appointed the members of the committee and the secretary general, who will oversee the introduction of pilot projects in both the public and private sectors for the accreditation process. Moreover, the committee will implement assessment tools based on specific criteria to ensure academic and educational excellence. The Ministries of Education, Higher Education, and Scientific Research will provide support for this initiative.