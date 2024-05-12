Education

PM Barzani chairs inaugural meeting of Kurdistan Accrediting Association for Education

The meeting, which was attended by Deputy Prime Minister Qubad Talabani, focused on the objectives of the council. These objectives aim to protect the quality of education and higher education in the Kurdistan Region.
author_image Kurdistan 24
Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani chairs the inaugural meeting of the High Council of Accreditation for Education and Higher Education Programs in the Kurdistan Region. May 12, 2024. (Photo: KRG)
Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani chairs the inaugural meeting of the High Council of Accreditation for Education and Higher Education Programs in the Kurdistan Region. May 12, 2024. (Photo: KRG)
Kurdistan Masrour Barzani Accreditation Kurdistan Accrediting Association for Education

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Sunday chaired the inaugural meeting of the Kurdistan Accrediting Association for Education in Erbil, according to a statement from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

The meeting, which was attended by Deputy Prime Minister Qubad Talabani, focused on the objectives of the council. These objectives aim to protect the quality of education and higher education in the Kurdistan Region. This would be achieved by promoting a culture of implementing evaluations to enhance the educational and scientific levels of institutions and curricula.

At the start of the meeting, the Board of Accreditation of Educational Programs and Centers presented the objectives, steps, standards, and plans in accordance with approved council rules. This provided clarity regarding the purpose and framework of the board's activities.

After discussions and exchanges, the Supreme Council has decided to establish a committee to boost trust in educational institutions and programs at the higher education level. The council has also appointed the members of the committee and the secretary general, who will oversee the introduction of pilot projects in both the public and private sectors for the accreditation process. Moreover, the committee will implement assessment tools based on specific criteria to ensure academic and educational excellence. The Ministries of Education, Higher Education, and Scientific Research will provide support for this initiative.

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive