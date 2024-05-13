PM Barzani covers range of issues: economy, migration, environment

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) is intensifying efforts to fortify the economic infrastructure of the Kurdistan Region while tackling the looming threats posed by climate change and environmental degradation.

Prime Minister Masrour Barzani participated in a panel discussion at an international symposium on drought and the implications of climate change on Iraq's political, economic, and demographic landscape in Erbil.

The symposium convened political, academic, and scientific elites from Iraq, Kurdistan, and France, underscoring the urgency of addressing these pressing issues.

During the symposium, Prime Minister Barzani emphasized the pivotal role of economic development in national progress, asserting that a robust economic infrastructure is fundamental to the advancement of any nation.

He highlighted the potential transformative impact of digitalization and banking system reforms on economic growth.

The dialogue, moderated by Dr. Adel Bakhawan, director of the French Center for Research on Iraq, delved into the intricate challenges facing Iraq, including rapid population growth and environmental degradation.

Fabrice Balanche, a researcher, shed light on the demographic shifts and migration patterns projected for Iraq by 2050, emphasizing the urgency of proactive measures.

Addressing concerns about the Kurdistan Region's preparedness to manage population influxes, Prime Minister Barzani underscored the imperative of safeguarding the region's natural environment and enhancing sustainable resource management practices.

He called for concerted efforts to prevent desertification, preserve water resources, and promote environmental education.

In response to inquiries about mitigating migration pressures, Prime Minister Barzani stressed the importance of education in fostering responsible family planning practices and sustainable livelihoods.

He underscored the need for comprehensive strategies to alleviate economic hardships and create opportunities for prosperity.

Furthermore, Prime Minister Barzani highlighted the Kurdistan Region's endeavors to diversify its economy and reduce reliance on oil revenues through initiatives such as agricultural development and tourism promotion.

He emphasized the significance of collaboration between the Kurdistan Regional Government and the federal government in fostering economic resilience and stability.

The discussion also touched upon the Kurdistan Region's relations with neighboring countries, particularly Turkey.

Prime Minister Barzani affirmed the importance of engaging with Iraq's neighbors while upholding national interests, underscoring the mutual benefits of fostering strong diplomatic ties.

As the Kurdistan Region navigates the challenges posed by climate change and economic uncertainties, Prime Minister Barzani's remarks underscored the government's commitment to proactive measures and collaborative solutions to build a resilient future for the region.

Expanding on the dialogue, Prime Minister Barzani elaborated on the Kurdistan Regional Government's comprehensive approach to addressing the multifaceted challenges posed by climate change and environmental degradation.

He outlined specific initiatives aimed at enhancing environmental sustainability, promoting economic diversification, and fostering regional cooperation.

In his remarks, Prime Minister Barzani stressed the importance of adopting a holistic strategy that encompasses environmental conservation, sustainable development, and community empowerment.

He emphasized the need for coordinated action at the local, national, and international levels to mitigate the adverse effects of climate change and ensure the long-term well-being of the Kurdistan Region's residents.

Regarding economic infrastructure, Prime Minister Barzani highlighted the Kurdistan Regional Government's efforts to modernize key sectors such as agriculture, tourism, and energy.

He outlined ambitious plans to leverage digital technologies, enhance banking systems, and promote private sector investment to drive economic growth and create employment opportunities.

In response to questions about migration pressures, Prime Minister Barzani reiterated the Kurdistan Regional Government's commitment to providing support and assistance to internally displaced persons and refugees while advocating for sustainable solutions to address the root causes of displacement.

He emphasized the importance of international cooperation and solidarity in addressing the global refugee crisis.

Addressing concerns about political stability and security, Prime Minister Barzani reaffirmed the Kurdistan Region's commitment to democratic governance, human rights, and the rule of law.

He underscored the importance of inclusive governance, dialogue, and reconciliation efforts to foster social cohesion and prevent conflict.

In conclusion, Prime Minister Barzani expressed optimism about the Kurdistan Region's prospects for sustainable development and prosperity.

He reiterated the government's commitment to working closely with international partners, civil society organizations, and local communities to address the challenges posed by climate change, promote economic growth, and ensure a better future for all residents of the Kurdistan Region.