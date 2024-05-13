French Consul General impressed by Zakho's revitalization efforts

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - In an exclusive interview with Yann Braem, the Consul General of France in the Kurdistan Region, he expressed his admiration for the transformation of Zakho during his inaugural visit to the city.

"It is the first time for me to come to Zakho," said Braem, visibly impressed. "I am really, really impressed by the level of work and the amount of work that has been done here in order to promote the city and revive it."

Braem highlighted several aspects of Zakho's development that caught his attention, including the iconic bridge, the picturesque river banks, and the vibrant bazaar. He emphasized the strategic significance of Zakho's location, situated at the border with Turkey, making it a pivotal hub for trade, economic development, and tourism.

"We are at the border of Turkey, with many goods coming in and many goods going out, so it is a key area for trade, for economic development, for tourism," Braem remarked.

Looking ahead, Braem expressed France's keen interest in collaborating with the municipality of Zakho to further enhance the city's growth and prosperity.

"We wish to work very much in the future with the municipality of Zakho," Braem affirmed, underlining the commitment of France to support Zakho's ongoing efforts to thrive as a dynamic center of commerce and culture in the Kurdistan Region.