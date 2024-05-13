Christian Alliance initiates legal action for community rights 

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – In a significant move, the Christian Alliance has filed a lawsuit at the Federal Supreme Court, advocating for the rights of Armenian, Assyrian, Syriac, and Chaldean Christians in the Kurdistan Region.

Representatives of the allied parties within the Christian Alliance have granted legal procuration to esteemed lawyer Ayad Kakayi, who today lodged the lawsuit in Baghdad at the Federal Supreme Court.

The lawsuit seeks to address the demands for the recognition and inclusion of these communities, including their entitlement to special seats under the quota system in the upcoming Kurdistan Region parliamentary elections.

This legal action underscores the Christian Alliance's commitment to ensuring the fair representation and protection of the rights of minority groups in the Kurdistan Region's political landscape.

It signals a proactive stance in advocating for the empowerment and inclusion of Armenian, Assyrian, Syriac, and Chaldean Christians within the region's governance structures.

As the legal proceedings unfold, stakeholders will closely monitor the developments, anticipating a resolution that upholds the principles of equality, diversity, and inclusivity within the Kurdistan Region.