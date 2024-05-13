Politics

Christian Alliance initiates legal action for community rights 

Representatives of the allied parties within the Christian Alliance have granted legal procuration to esteemed lawyer Ayad Kakayi, who today lodged the lawsuit in Baghdad at the Federal Supreme Court.
author_image Kurdistan 24
Some of the members of the Christian Alliance. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
Some of the members of the Christian Alliance. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
Kurdistan Commmunities in Kurdistan Region Christian Alliance Federal Supreme Court (FSC) Quota seats

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – In a significant move, the Christian Alliance has filed a lawsuit at the Federal Supreme Court, advocating for the rights of Armenian, Assyrian, Syriac, and Chaldean Christians in the Kurdistan Region.

Representatives of the allied parties within the Christian Alliance have granted legal procuration to esteemed lawyer Ayad Kakayi, who today lodged the lawsuit in Baghdad at the Federal Supreme Court.

The lawsuit seeks to address the demands for the recognition and inclusion of these communities, including their entitlement to special seats under the quota system in the upcoming Kurdistan Region parliamentary elections.

This legal action underscores the Christian Alliance's commitment to ensuring the fair representation and protection of the rights of minority groups in the Kurdistan Region's political landscape.

It signals a proactive stance in advocating for the empowerment and inclusion of Armenian, Assyrian, Syriac, and Chaldean Christians within the region's governance structures.

As the legal proceedings unfold, stakeholders will closely monitor the developments, anticipating a resolution that upholds the principles of equality, diversity, and inclusivity within the Kurdistan Region.

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive