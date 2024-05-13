Politics

KDP President meets with CFRI delegation, insisting peaceful coexistence, collaborative approaches

Deliberations delved into various topics, including the political landscape in Iraq and the broader region, alongside considerations of regional and international dynamics.
author_image Kamaran Aziz
The meeting between KDP President Masoud Barzani and CFRI delegation. (Photo: Barzani HQ)
The meeting between KDP President Masoud Barzani and CFRI delegation. (Photo: Barzani HQ)
Kurdistan KDP President Masoud Barzani CFRI Kurdistan

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) President Masoud Barzani engaged in discussions with a delegation from the French Center for Studies on Iraq (CFRI), led by Professor Michel Wieviorka, Professor Fabrice Balanche, and Dr. Adel Bakhawan among others, at his headquarters.

The meeting, as stated by Barzani's office, encompassed expressions of gratitude from the visiting delegation for the steadfastness and resilience of the Kurdish people in their quest for freedom, acknowledging President Barzani's pivotal role in the Kurdistan liberation movement.

Deliberations delved into various topics, including the political landscape in Iraq and the broader region, alongside considerations of regional and international dynamics. The legitimacy and future trajectory of the Kurdish cause, as well as regional stability, were central to the dialogue.

President Barzani provided insights into the historical, political, and legal foundations underpinning the legitimacy of the Kurdish people's aspirations within Iraq and the wider region. Emphasizing the Kurdish people's commitment to peaceful resolutions, he advocated for dialogue and democratic processes as the most effective means to address their concerns, including issues of self-determination.

Highlighting the Kurdish people's historical pursuit of peace and unity, Barzani reiterated their preference for peaceful coexistence and collaborative approaches, emphasizing a commitment to dialogue and democratic mechanisms as the primary avenues for resolving regional issues.

The meeting between Barzani and the French delegation signifies ongoing efforts to engage in constructive dialogue and foster understanding on matters pertaining to Kurdish rights and regional stability, underscoring the importance of diplomatic exchanges in addressing complex geopolitical challenges.

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive