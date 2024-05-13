KDP President meets with CFRI delegation, insisting peaceful coexistence, collaborative approaches

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) President Masoud Barzani engaged in discussions with a delegation from the French Center for Studies on Iraq (CFRI), led by Professor Michel Wieviorka, Professor Fabrice Balanche, and Dr. Adel Bakhawan among others, at his headquarters.

The meeting, as stated by Barzani's office, encompassed expressions of gratitude from the visiting delegation for the steadfastness and resilience of the Kurdish people in their quest for freedom, acknowledging President Barzani's pivotal role in the Kurdistan liberation movement.

Deliberations delved into various topics, including the political landscape in Iraq and the broader region, alongside considerations of regional and international dynamics. The legitimacy and future trajectory of the Kurdish cause, as well as regional stability, were central to the dialogue.

President Barzani provided insights into the historical, political, and legal foundations underpinning the legitimacy of the Kurdish people's aspirations within Iraq and the wider region. Emphasizing the Kurdish people's commitment to peaceful resolutions, he advocated for dialogue and democratic processes as the most effective means to address their concerns, including issues of self-determination.

Highlighting the Kurdish people's historical pursuit of peace and unity, Barzani reiterated their preference for peaceful coexistence and collaborative approaches, emphasizing a commitment to dialogue and democratic mechanisms as the primary avenues for resolving regional issues.

The meeting between Barzani and the French delegation signifies ongoing efforts to engage in constructive dialogue and foster understanding on matters pertaining to Kurdish rights and regional stability, underscoring the importance of diplomatic exchanges in addressing complex geopolitical challenges.