KRG launches service delivery project in Erbil's Hasarok 8

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The Ministry of Municipalities and Tourism has unveiled a new service delivery initiative in Zone (B) of Hasarok 8, situated in Erbil, as announced by Sasan Awni, Minister of Municipalities and Tourism, alongside Omed Khoshnaw, Governor of Erbil, and Nabaz Abdul-Hamid, Mayor of Erbil.

The project, outlined by the Ministry, encompasses the construction of 27 kilometers of roads, involving the excavation and filling of 420,000 cubic meters to facilitate the development of 27 kilometers of main roads varying in width from 12 to 30 meters within Hasarok 8.

A total of 170 streets are earmarked for construction within the designated zone, expected to benefit approximately 3,500 plots of land. This initiative represents a concerted effort to enhance infrastructure and service provision in the area, contributing to improved mobility and quality of life for residents.

The Ministry of Municipalities and Tourism reaffirmed its commitment to advancing development projects across various zones, underscoring the government's dedication to fostering sustainable growth and prosperity in Erbil and beyond.