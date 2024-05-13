KRG apprehends major human trafficking smuggler

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has announced the apprehension of a significant human trafficking smuggler following a collaborative effort involving security forces and international cooperation.

Following a thorough investigation by security forces, bolstered by intelligence sharing and Interpol's involvement, a prominent smuggler and human trafficking operative known as "B.K.M.," alias "Scorpion," was apprehended on May 12, 2024.

Acting on a judge's order, the suspect was detained and is now subject to legal proceedings.

The KRG Security Agency emphasized its commitment to upholding the rule of law and ensuring that no individual is exempt from accountability.

The arrest was made under the provisions of Article 5 of Law No. 28 of 2012, with investigations ongoing to address the full extent of the suspect's activities.

This successful operation underscores the Kurdistan Regional Government's determination to combat human trafficking and organized crime, safeguarding the rights and safety of its citizens.

It sends a clear message that criminal activities will be met with swift and decisive action, reaffirming the region's commitment to justice and security.