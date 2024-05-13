Iraqi army prohibits Kurdish farmers from carrying out their harvest in Palkana

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Kurdistan24 reporter Hemin Dalo has reported that the resettled Arabs have erected tents in the village of Palkana, situated in the northwest of Kirkuk. It is worth noting that they are not adhering to the orders issued by Baghdad, which were mandated by the Iraqi Council of Ministers and the Baghdad Operations Command. As a result, the 8th Division and the Kirkuk Operations Command have been instructed to grant permission to Kurdish farmers to gather their crops in Palkana. Currently, Kurdish farmers are eagerly awaiting the implementation of this decision.

The Iraqi military forces are still in Palkana, with the tents of the resettled Arabs located next to them. According to Kurdish farmers, these forces are stationed in Palkana to protect the resettled Arabs.

Representatives of farmers in the region told Kurdistan24 that the situation in Palkana is currently at its worst. The decision made by the Iraqi prime minister to harvest this year's crops from Palkana farmers is not being effectively implemented by the army, specifically the Kirkuk Operations Command.

"The army wants to impose conditions on us. However, we will only accept conditions related to law enforcement," they told Kurdistan24.

A farmer stated that the area had transformed into a military base, leaving no respite for the villagers.

The Iraqi army has banned Kurdish farmers from harvesting in the villages of Sargaran and Parde districts for two weeks due to pressure from resettled Arabs.

Additional reporting by Kurdistan24 Kirkuk Reporter Hemin Dalo