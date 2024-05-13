Kutrdistan24 participates in media training courses in Beijing

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Four Kurdistan24 journalists, will participate in various seminars and media training sessions in Beijing.

The Research and Training Institute (RTI) of the National Radio and Television Administration (NRTA) of the People's Republic of China is organizing seminars and media trainings. These events will be attended by numerous countries from Asia, Africa, Europe, and Latin America.

The seminars are organized for administrators, media, and broadcasting experts from countries along the Silk Road.

The seminars were presented by Zhao Mengjie, who is the Deputy Director of the Institute and also serves as the Deputy Minister of Media of the Republic of China.

Then the Deputy Director General and China Broadband discussed China's TV, radio, and internet services.

They also discussed fake news, as well as how to identify and verify the truthfulness of news, the influence of the media, and propaganda.

The Kurdistan24 team has been invited by the Chinese Consulate in Erbil to participate in a seminar, as well as various media and cultural trainings in Beijing.