Iraqi government’s call for end to UNAMI mission not unanimous

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - In a recent development, the Iraqi government has urged the United Nations to conclude its mission in the country.

This move aligns with Iraq's broader efforts to terminate the presence of several international missions on its soil.

Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani formally requested the end of UNAMI's (United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq) mission through a letter addressed to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

The request includes a call for the Security Council to issue a resolution marking the end of UNAMI's mandate by a specified deadline set by Baghdad.

The decision, however, reflects the stance of a coalition of Shiite parties, The Coordination Framework, rather than a unanimous agreement among all Iraqi factions.

The government emphasizes the need for UNAMI's efforts to shift towards economic reforms, service provision, rehabilitation, and addressing climate change.

Established in 2003, UNAMI has played a pivotal role in Iraq's political landscape, facilitating dialogue between various parties, supporting electoral processes, conducting national censuses, and safeguarding human rights.

The mission's leadership, headed by the Representative of the Secretary-General of the United Nations, has been instrumental in fostering stability and cooperation in the region.

This development follows Iraq's recent steps to conclude the operations of other international missions, including the US-led coalition against ISIS and the investigative mission targeting ISIS crimes, known as "UNITAD."

As Iraq continues to navigate its post-conflict landscape, the future of international involvement in the region remains uncertain.