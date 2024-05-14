KRG provides MRI machine to Shaqlawa general hospital

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – In a significant development aimed at enhancing healthcare services in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRG), the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has greenlit the provision of a cutting-edge MRI machine to Shaqlawa General Hospital.

The announcement, made by the Ministry of Health of the KRG, comes following Prime Minister Masrour Barzani's directive to fulfill the Ministry's request for advanced medical equipment.

Approval has been swiftly granted for the acquisition of MRI technology, underscoring the government's commitment to bolstering healthcare infrastructure in the region.

The deployment of the MRI machine at Shaqlawa General Hospital is poised to streamline diagnostic processes, alleviate the burden on citizens seeking medical attention, and elevate the standard of care across the region.

Under the leadership of the ninth cabinet of the Kurdistan Regional Government, healthcare development has emerged as a paramount agenda.

Despite facing formidable challenges, including economic constraints and limited federal assistance, the government has prioritized healthcare initiatives, including the provision of essential medicines, medical supplies, and infrastructure reinforcement.

Over the past four years, the ninth cabinet has spearheaded significant strides in healthcare, witnessing the construction of 13 new hospitals, thereby augmenting the total number of hospitals in the Kurdistan Region to 45.

Official statistics further underscore the government's concerted efforts in enhancing medical facilities and resources, with the health sector receiving dedicated focus through specialized programs and strategic plans.

The comprehensive healthcare initiative extends beyond hospital expansion, encompassing the refurbishment of numerous health centers and medical laboratories.

Moreover, the establishment of 26 oxygen production facilities has substantially bolstered critical care infrastructure, elevating the capacity of public hospitals with an additional 337 intensive care beds.

The provision of state-of-the-art medical technology to Shaqlawa General Hospital represents a pivotal step forward in the KRG's commitment to ensuring accessible, high-quality healthcare services for all residents of the Kurdistan Region.