Shaqlawa Technical College students innovate warning glasses for the visually impaired

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – In a commendable display of innovation and compassion, four students from the Department of Information Technology at Shaqlawa Technical College have developed a groundbreaking solution to assist the visually impaired in navigating their surroundings safely.

Over the course of a month-long project, these enterprising students embarked on a mission to address the challenges faced by the blind community. The result? A pair of innovative warning glasses designed to alert users to obstacles in their path.

The glasses, meticulously crafted with precision and ingenuity, feature integrated sensors capable of detecting objects at varying distances.

Through a sophisticated alarm system, individuals with visual impairments are promptly notified of potential obstacles, enhancing their mobility and safety.

Safa Saman, a dedicated student from Shaqlawa Technical College's Information Technology Department, shared insights into the project's inception.

Saman detailed the meticulous process of sourcing components, including specialized batteries, ultrasonic sensors, microphones, and Arduino nano controllers, all meticulously integrated into the glasses' design.

Fellow project collaborator, Rawezh Omid, underscored the significance of their creation, emphasizing its ability to detect obstacles up to 65 centimeters away.

Their successful integration of technology and compassion underscores their commitment to serving the community and advancing accessibility for individuals with disabilities.

Buoyed by their success and driven by a desire to make a meaningful impact, these students have set their sights on further refining their invention and expanding its reach to benefit a broader audience of individuals with disabilities.

Shaqlawa Technical College's culture of innovation and empowerment provides a fertile ground for young minds to flourish.

Each year, the college encourages students to showcase their creative ideas, fostering an environment that celebrates the talents and capabilities of its youth.

Through initiatives like these, Shaqlawa Technical College continues to inspire a new generation of innovators and changemakers, driving positive change within their community and beyond.