KRG President Nechirvan Barzani to visit Baghdad, KRG Presidency spox

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) - Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) President Nechirvan Barzani is set to embark on a pivotal visit to Baghdad.

The announcement was made by Dilshad Shahab, spokesperson for the KRG Presidency, underscoring the region's commitment to fostering constructive dialogue and cooperation with the Iraqi capital.

Scheduled for Tuesday, May 14, 2024, President Barzani's visit to Baghdad holds immense importance in strengthening Erbil-Baghdad relations and addressing mutual concerns.

According to Shahab, President Barzani is scheduled to hold crucial discussions with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, aiming to navigate shared challenges and explore avenues for collaboration.

The anticipated meeting signifies a proactive approach towards enhancing bilateral ties and promoting regional stability.

As both Erbil and Baghdad seek to forge a path towards reconciliation and progress, President Barzani's diplomatic outreach underscores the Kurdistan Region's unwavering commitment to constructive engagement and dialogue.

Through diplomatic channels and mutual dialogue, KRG President Barzani's visit serves as a testament to the Kurdistan Region's enduring pursuit of peace, prosperity, and cooperation within the broader framework of Iraqi unity and stability.