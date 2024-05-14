Politics

KRG President Nechirvan Barzani to visit Baghdad, KRG Presidency spox

The announcement was made by Dilshad Shahab, spokesperson for the KRG Presidency, underscoring the region's commitment to fostering constructive dialogue and cooperation with the Iraqi capital.
author_image Kamaran Aziz
KRG President Nechirvan Barzani. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
KRG President Nechirvan Barzani. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
Kurdistan KRG President Nechirvan Barzani Baghdad Visit Iraqs prime minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) - Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) President Nechirvan Barzani is set to embark on a pivotal visit to Baghdad.

The announcement was made by Dilshad Shahab, spokesperson for the KRG Presidency, underscoring the region's commitment to fostering constructive dialogue and cooperation with the Iraqi capital.

Scheduled for Tuesday, May 14, 2024, President Barzani's visit to Baghdad holds immense importance in strengthening Erbil-Baghdad relations and addressing mutual concerns.

According to Shahab, President Barzani is scheduled to hold crucial discussions with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, aiming to navigate shared challenges and explore avenues for collaboration.

The anticipated meeting signifies a proactive approach towards enhancing bilateral ties and promoting regional stability.

As both Erbil and Baghdad seek to forge a path towards reconciliation and progress, President Barzani's diplomatic outreach underscores the Kurdistan Region's unwavering commitment to constructive engagement and dialogue.

Through diplomatic channels and mutual dialogue, KRG President Barzani's visit serves as a testament to the Kurdistan Region's enduring pursuit of peace, prosperity, and cooperation within the broader framework of Iraqi unity and stability.

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive