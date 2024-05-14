KDP President meets Vatican Ambassador, affirms coexistence

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) - Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) President Massoud Barzani welcomed Vatican Ambassador Mr. Mitja Leskovar on Tuesday, May 14, 2024, in a meeting marked by mutual appreciation and dialogue.

Ambassador Leskovar, bidding farewell to President Barzani, expressed gratitude for his pivotal role in promoting stability, fostering cultural coexistence, and safeguarding the rights of diverse religious and ethnic communities in the Kurdistan Region and Iraq.

During their exchange, Ambassador Leskovar commended the progress achieved under President Barzani's leadership, citing the Kurdistan Region, particularly the city of Erbil, as a beacon of stability and development amid broader regional challenges.

Despite the complexities facing Iraq, the ambassador noted encouraging advancements across various sectors, underscoring the region's resilience and potential for growth.

President Barzani reciprocated the sentiments, emphasizing the significance of fostering a culture of coexistence and diversity within the Kurdistan Region.

He expressed pride in the region's rich heritage of inclusivity, emphasizing the importance of further enriching this cultural tapestry.

President Barzani, while pointing to the importance of the Pope's visit to the Kurdistan Region and Iraq, said that "our nation is proud of the culture of coexistence and this culture should be enriched."

Read More: Pope to hold Mass in Erbil, meet top Kurdistan Region officials in early March

President Barzani reaffirmed his commitment to ensuring that all communities have the opportunity to actively participate in political and parliamentary life, highlighting the inherent strength derived from embracing diversity.

The meeting also delved into discussions concerning the political landscape in Iraq and the burgeoning relations between the Kurdistan Region and the Vatican.

President Barzani underscored the importance of continued dialogue and cooperation between the two entities, reaffirming his commitment to nurturing diplomatic ties and advancing shared values of peace, tolerance, and mutual respect.

The meeting serves as a testament to the enduring partnership between the Kurdistan Region and the Vatican, rooted in shared principles and a commitment to promoting harmony and prosperity for all communities.