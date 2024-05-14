Student bus accident claims lives in Kifri-Kalar road

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Heartbreaking news emerged on Tuesday afternoon as a student bus carrying passengers overturned on the Kifri-Kalar road, resulting in the loss of young lives. Eleven students tragically lost their lives in the accident, while seven others sustained injuries.

The ill-fated bus, transporting students from Bakoor (North) Girls High School of Kalar on a scientific excursion to Kifri, met with an unfortunate fate on its return journey.

According to Harem Jaf, Kurdistan24's reporter in Garmian, the accident sent shockwaves through the community, leaving families and educators devastated by the sudden loss.

Amid the chaos, emergency responders swiftly sprang into action, rushing the injured students to Kalar Hospital for urgent medical attention.

As the community grapples with the enormity of the tragedy, the injured students receive the care and support they urgently require.

The incident serves as a grim reminder of the perils posed by road accidents, underscoring the need for enhanced safety measures and vigilant enforcement of traffic regulations.

Statistics reveal a troubling trend, with thousands of accidents occurring annually in the Kurdistan Region, claiming numerous lives and inflicting injuries on countless others.

Alan Hama Saeed, Minister of Education of the Kurdistan Regional Government, conveyed a message of support and unity in the wake of the tragedy.

In coordination with key authorities including Dr. Saman Barzanji, Minister of Health, Sheikh Jalal, Supervisor of Garmian Autonomous Administration, and Mr. Dara, Director General of Education, Minister Saeed affirmed the government's unwavering commitment to providing comprehensive assistance and support to those affected by the accident.

The Ministry of Education pledges its full cooperation and resources to aid in the recovery efforts and offer solace to those affected by the tragedy.

In the spirit of resilience and unity, the Kurdistan Regional Government stands united in its determination to navigate through this period of grief and extend unwavering support to the affected individuals and communities.

As the region mourns the loss of promising young lives, authorities are urged to prioritize road safety initiatives and invest in measures aimed at preventing future tragedies.

In the wake of this devastating accident, communities unite in grief, offering condolences and support to the affected families while renewing their commitment to fostering a safer, more secure environment for all road users.