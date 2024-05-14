Land distribution for Kurdistan Region civil servants begins shortly

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Mufida Younis Mustafa, Legal Advisor to the Ministry of Tourism of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) on Tuesday told the Department of Media and Information: “According to Council of Ministers Decision No. 242, issued on March 27, 2024, regarding the distribution of land to civil servants of the KRG, the Ministry of Municipalities and Tourism has begun the process of land distribution. It has conducted two meetings with all directorates and municipalities.”

Mustafa explained that the ministry had prepared guidelines for the distribution of land. The distribution will specifically cover retired civil servants who have not previously received land during their service.

"According to the land requirements in each municipality, employees will be assigned to receive land in either their place of birth or their current workplace," she added.

On March 27, the KRG Council of Ministers issued several decisions in the interest of Kurdish citizens. One of these decisions is the granting of land to civil servants.