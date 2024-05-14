PM Barzani extends his condolences to families of Kalar-Kifri road traffic accident

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Tuesday extended his condolences to the families of the Kalar-Kifri road traffic accident, according to a statement from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

“Unfortunately, I received news of several high school students who tragically lost their lives and several others who were injured in a traffic accident on the Kalar-Kifri road,” the statement read.

The statement also noted that “I extend my sincerest condolences to their families.”

“May God grant paradise and peace to the souls of those who have passed away, and comfort to their grieving families. I also wish a speedy recovery for those who were injured,” the statement added.

Four students were killed and seven others were injured on Tuesday afternoon when a student bus overturned on the road between Kifri and Kalar.

According to Harem Jaf, a reporter from Kurdistan24 in Garmiyan, the bus was carrying students from Bakur Girls High School in Kalar on a scientific trip to Kifri when it overturned on the return journey.

According to statistics, a total of 3,706 traffic accidents occurred in the Kurdistan Region in 2022. These accidents resulted in the loss of 445 lives and left 7,250 individuals injured.