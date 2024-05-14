Politics

Kurdistan Region President, Iraqi Premier discuss economic development

Both sides discussed the general situation in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, as well as common issues.
author_image Kurdistan 24
Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani (left) during his meeting with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, May 14, 2024. (Photo: Kurdistan Region Presidency)
Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani (left) during his meeting with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, May 14, 2024. (Photo: Kurdistan Region Presidency)
Kurdistan Nechirvan Barzani Mohammed Shia al-Sudani Economic development

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Tuesday discussed economic development with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, according to a statement from the Kurdistan Region Presidency.

Both sides discussed the general situation in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, as well as common issues. They also exchanged views on the work program of the Iraqi government, as well as plans and strategies for economic development in Iraq.

In another topic of the meeting, various issues of common concern were discussed between the Iraqi government and the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG). The importance of maintaining a continuous dialogue between the two sides in all areas was emphasized, to reach a solution that is consistently based on the constitution and law.

Kurdistan Region President Barzani previously met with the President of the Federal Supreme Court of Iraq, Judge Jassim Muhammad Abboud.

Read More: Kurdistan Region President discusses stability in the region with Federal Supreme Court President

Kurdistan Region President on Tuesday arrived in Baghdad to discuss Erbil-Baghdad disputes with top Iraqi officials.

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive