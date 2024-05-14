Kurdistan Region President, Iraqi Premier discuss economic development

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Tuesday discussed economic development with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, according to a statement from the Kurdistan Region Presidency.

Both sides discussed the general situation in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, as well as common issues. They also exchanged views on the work program of the Iraqi government, as well as plans and strategies for economic development in Iraq.

In another topic of the meeting, various issues of common concern were discussed between the Iraqi government and the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG). The importance of maintaining a continuous dialogue between the two sides in all areas was emphasized, to reach a solution that is consistently based on the constitution and law.

Kurdistan Region President Barzani previously met with the President of the Federal Supreme Court of Iraq, Judge Jassim Muhammad Abboud.

Kurdistan Region President on Tuesday arrived in Baghdad to discuss Erbil-Baghdad disputes with top Iraqi officials.