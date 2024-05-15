PM Barzani inaugurates Elderly Care Center in Erbil

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Wednesday inaugurated the Sheikh Baz Elderly Care Center in Erbil.

“We will support more care centers across the region. The KRG appreciates investors who continue to give back to our communities,” the premier said in a post on X.

After visiting the center, Prime Minister Barzani expressed gratitude to Sheikh Baz for constructing this advanced and modern facility. He then urged investors and donors to follow suit and build similar centers to cater to the needs of Kurdish citizens.

Additionally, the Prime Minister emphasized the importance of honoring and caring for the elderly, pointing out that these centers are available to provide assistance to elderly individuals in need.