PM Barzani praises the role of Kurdish diaspora

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Wednesday praised the role of the Kurdish diaspora during his meeting with Sarbaz Barznji, a councilor from the Borough of Lambeth in London, according to a statement from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

The meeting, which was also attended by James Goldman, the British Consul General in Erbil, focused on the activities of the Kurdish diaspora in the United Kingdom.

“Prime Minister Barzani thanked Councilor Barznji for his service and contributions, praising the role of the diaspora and the contribution they can make as active and good citizens of their new country while remaining committed to their heritage,” the statement read.

Councillor Barzani, who recently served as mayor of Lambeth, expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Barzani and reiterated his commitment to strengthening relations between the Kurdistan Region and the UK.

The Kurdish diaspora is large and diverse, with Kurds living in many countries in Europe, and North America. These Kurds are an integral part of the Kurdish nation, working to build bridges between their homeland and their host countries. They are also investing in the growth and development of the Kurdish economy, creating jobs and opportunities.