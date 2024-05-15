U.S. Condemns Human Rights Violations in Syria

WASHINGTON DC, United States (Kurdistan 24) – State Department Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel, addressing journalists on Tuesday, denounced the widespread violations of human rights in Syria.

However, he hesitated to speak directly about a report published jointly by the Ceasefire Centre for Civilian Rights and YASA, a German-based nonprofit that advocates for Kurdish rights.

The report, entitled “Escalating Human Rights Violations in Syria’s Afrin: 2024 Update,” was funded by the European Union and submitted to a UN commission of Inquiry on Syria.

Afrin, a Kurdish city in north-central Syria, has been under Turkish occupation since 2018. Thus, almost all the human rights violations described in the report refer to the actions of Turkey or groups that it backs, as Kurdistan 24 reported earlier this year.

Broad U.S. Concerns about Syria: Biden’s Statement

When pressed on Tuesday to speak specifically about Turkish violations of human rights in Syria, Patel declined to do so. Rather, he spoke more generally. While U.S. concerns about Syria include Afrin, they also go far beyond it.

Last week, President Joe Biden issued an order renewing a series of sanctions and other restrictions imposed on Syria. They were first issued by President George W. Bush in May 2004, as it emerged that the regime of Bashar al-Assad was supporting the insurgents in Iraq, following the U.S.-led overthrow of Saddam Hussein and his regime.

The insurgency had not been anticipated by the U.S. leadership, and what they thought had been a quick victory turned into an extended conflict.

Thus, last week, as Biden renewed the U.S. measures against Syria, he condemned “the regime’s brutality and repression of the Syrian people, who have called for freedom and a representative government,” while he affirmed that the regime’s repression “generates instability throughout the region.”

“The Syrian regime’s actions and policies, including with respect to chemical weapons and supporting terrorist organizations, continue to pose an unusual and extraordinary threat,” Biden continued, as he explained the reasons for renewing the restrictive measure.

Broad U.S. Concerns about Syria: Patel’s Statement

Patel was asked specifically about Turkish violations of human rights in Afrin, and he responded, “Our partners in Türkiye are important, key NATO allies, and we talk to them about varying issues all the time.”

Instead, he spoke more broadly, along the lines expressed by Biden.

“We believe the rights of all Syrians should be respected, and we urge continued respect for international law, applicable legal protections, and the protection of vulnerable communities,” Patel stated.

“We also encourage all parties to act in a manner that promotes peaceful coexistence and respect for human rights,” he continued, as he affirmed, “We’ll continue to shine light on human rights violations and abuses throughout Syria,” while we “want to promote accountability for those responsible.”