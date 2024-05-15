Jordan says foils foreign state-backed arms smuggling

AMMAN, JORDAN (AFP) - Jordan's security services have thwarted a bid by a foreign state-backed militia to smuggle arms to a cell in the kingdom, an official said on Wednesday.

The official quoted by state news agency Petra said suspected members of the cell, who were Jordanians, were arrested when the weapons were seized at the end of March.

"The Jordanian security services have foiled an attempt by militias backed by a foreign state to smuggle weapons into the kingdom for the benefit of a cell in Jordan," the official said, without identifying the country involved.

The number of people detained was not specified, nor were the details of the weapons seized.

"In recent months, the security services have intercepted several attempts at arms trafficking", including explosives, Claymore mines, Kalashnikov assault rifles and Katyusha rockets, the official said.

The kingdom's security forces have tightened border controls in recent years and occasionally announce having thwarted drugs and weapons smuggling attempts from Syria.