Security

Jordan says foils foreign state-backed arms smuggling

The official quoted by state news agency Petra said suspected members of the cell, who were Jordanians, were arrested when the weapons were seized at the end of March.
author_image AFP
Jordanian soldiers. (Photo: AFP)
Jordanian soldiers. (Photo: AFP)
Middle East Jordan Arm smuggling

AMMAN, JORDAN (AFP) - Jordan's security services have thwarted a bid by a foreign state-backed militia to smuggle arms to a cell in the kingdom, an official said on Wednesday.

The official quoted by state news agency Petra said suspected members of the cell, who were Jordanians, were arrested when the weapons were seized at the end of March.

"The Jordanian security services have foiled an attempt by militias backed by a foreign state to smuggle weapons into the kingdom for the benefit of a cell in Jordan," the official said, without identifying the country involved.

The number of people detained was not specified, nor were the details of the weapons seized.

"In recent months, the security services have intercepted several attempts at arms trafficking", including explosives, Claymore mines, Kalashnikov assault rifles and Katyusha rockets, the official said.

The kingdom's security forces have tightened border controls in recent years and occasionally announce having thwarted drugs and weapons smuggling attempts from Syria. 

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive