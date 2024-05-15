ISIS attack in Kirkuk kills Iraqi soldier

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – According to Kurdistan24 reporter Dylan Barzan, ISIS fighters attacked an Iraqi army force in the village of Alawa Mahmoudi in the Dibis district of Kirkuk province. The attack resulted in the death of one soldier and the injury of two others.

The targeted military unit was the 2nd Battalion of the 32nd Brigade within the Eighth Army Division of the Iraqi Army.

Furthermore, security forces have arrived at the scene to investigate the incident.

On Monday, ten Iraqi soldiers and an officer were killed and wounded in an attack carried out by ISIS fighters in Saladin province.

