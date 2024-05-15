Security

ISIS attack in Kirkuk kills Iraqi soldier

The targeted military unit was the 2nd Battalion of the 32nd Brigade within the Eighth Army Division of the Iraqi Army.
author_image Kurdistan 24
An Iraqi army checkpoint in Kirkuk's Daquq district. (Photo: Kurdistan34)
An Iraqi army checkpoint in Kirkuk's Daquq district. (Photo: Kurdistan34)
Kurdistan ISIS Iraqi Army Kirkuk

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – According to Kurdistan24 reporter Dylan Barzan, ISIS fighters attacked an Iraqi army force in the village of Alawa Mahmoudi in the Dibis district of Kirkuk province. The attack resulted in the death of one soldier and the injury of two others.

The targeted military unit was the 2nd Battalion of the 32nd Brigade within the Eighth Army Division of the Iraqi Army.

Furthermore, security forces have arrived at the scene to investigate the incident.

On Monday, ten Iraqi soldiers and an officer were killed and wounded in an attack carried out by ISIS fighters in Saladin province.

Read More: ISIS attack in Saladin province resulted in fatalities among Iraqi security forces

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive