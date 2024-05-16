Boost in agricultural production as KRG 9th cabinet promotes 450 livestock projects

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The owner of a burgeoning livestock feed production project announced plans to receive locally produced wheat as the harvest season for wheat and barley begins. This initiative is part of a broader effort to enhance local agricultural output and support the region's economy.

Dawan Mohsin, the owner of the project, shared with Kurdistan24 that their facility, which processes 15 tons of livestock feed per hour for poultry, livestock, and fish, relies heavily on local harvests.

"When the wheat and barley harvest season begins, we will receive the wheat produced by the farmers and use it in our factory, promoting our country's produce," Mohsin stated.

This facility exports 80 percent of its production to the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and 20 percent to central and southern Iraqi cities, providing employment for 30 people.

The Ministry of Agriculture's spokesperson highlighted the government's crucial role in boosting agricultural projects.

Hiwa Ali, the Ministry's spokesperson, noted, "Government support has significantly contributed to the increase in agricultural projects. Facilitation and reduced bureaucracy have played key roles in this progress."

Under the ninth cabinet of the KRG, there has been a notable rise in livestock-related projects, with 450 new projects established, some of which export to southern and central Iraq and beyond.

This cabinet's efforts have also led to substantial increases in wheat production, with this year's yield nearing an unprecedented two million tons.

Similarly, potato production has surged from 60,000 tons two decades ago to over 600,000 tons, with 10,000 tons now being exported.

In the poultry sector, the number of egg production projects has tripled compared to previous cabinets, reflecting a broader trend of growth across agricultural industries.

This expansion has been facilitated by improved market access for farmers, allowing their products to reach consumers more quickly.

The KRG's ninth cabinet has prioritized revenue diversification, increasing agricultural project contributions from 1.8% to 10%.

This significant growth underscores a strategic focus on revitalizing and strengthening the agricultural sector, ensuring long-term sustainability and economic resilience for the Kurdistan Region.