KRG distributes April salaries to 25,000 employees via "MyAccount" project

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Today, 25,000 employees and salaried workers in the Kurdistan Region will receive their April salaries through the "MyAccount" digital project.

The "MyAccount" project team announced that on Thursday, May 16, 2024, the April salaries for 25,000 employees, primarily in Erbil province, would be distributed digitally.

Currently, there are 231 ATMs available throughout the Kurdistan Region, with plans to increase this number to nearly 1,000 by the end of the year.

According to the project team, the salaries will be deposited into the employees' accounts between 02:00 and 03:00, and they will receive SMS notifications to withdraw their salaries from ATMs.

The project statistics indicate that over 400,000 employees from various Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) institutions have enrolled in the "MyAccount" project, with 200,000 having already received their bank cards.

In related developments, the Iraqi Ministry of Finance has been involved in the recent salary distributions.

On Tuesday, May 14, 2024, the ministry deposited 168 billion dinars, followed by 443 billion dinars on Wednesday, May 15, 2024, into the account of the Kurdistan Region via the Erbil branch of the Central Bank of Iraq.

These funds cover the April salaries for some KRG ministries and institutions.

The KRG's Ministry of Finance and Economy announced on Wednesday the distribution of these salaries, although the schedule did not include the Peshmerga Ministry and other security agencies, as their salaries had not been sent by the Iraqi Ministry of Finance.

Kurdistan24 reported that the Iraqi Ministry of Finance does not have an issue with transferring the April salaries for the Peshmerga Ministry and other security agencies to the KRG's Ministry of Finance and Economy.

According to information received by Kurdistan24, the distribution of salaries for the KRG's Peshmerga and Security forces is pending an audit. These salaries are expected to be deposited into the KRG’s Ministry of Finance and Economy’s account by either Thursday or the beginning of next week.

The Kurdistan Region has 1,114,194 salaried employees, with a total monthly salary expenditure of approximately 913 billion dinars, according to the Ministry of Finance and Economy.