Bodies of Iranian president and foreign minister to be buried in Mashhad city

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – According to IRNA, the semi-official news agency, the bodies of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, and his accompanying delegation are to be buried on Thursday in the Iranian city of Mashhad.

Iranian state television reported on Sunday that the helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his delegation crashed in East Azerbaijan province.

The passengers also included the governor-general of East Azerbaijan province Malek Rahmati, Khamenei's representative Imam Juma'a, and several other officials.

Raisi was elected president of Iran in the June 2021 election. He is the country's first hard-line president since Mahmoud Ahmadinejad. He has promised to strengthen Iran's economy and improve the lives of the Iranian people.

The Iranian president was born in the city of Mashhad in 1960. He studied law and worked as a prosecutor and judge.