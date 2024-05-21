MyAccount hits 60 thousand phone calls  

Erbil (Kurdistan 24) – according to the Contact Center’s response on Tuesday to the nationals’ enquiries over the telephone lines, it has received 60 thousand phone calls, so far. The contact center has been of a significant assistance to people.

Aram Bradosty, one of the staff members in the contact center, stated “Usually, people enquire, and it is mostly about - “ it is 2 months (for some 3) I’ve registered, yet I haven’t received my bank electronic card” or another enquiry – “I received the card but I don’t have the 4 digit pin” Aram continued.

Bradosty also stated “it is been made pretty easy for them, when they receive a mobile phone text notifying them about receiving their salary payment has transferred to your bank account. In this very text, a link is provided showing the nearest cash machine”

The contact center is a part of the MyAccount project, the contact number 1991 is free of charge, that helpline is open from 08:00 till 21:00, from Saturday till Friday (seven days per week).

Sivan Barznji, a senior of MyAccount team member, revealed “I can state that until now we have come close to 60 thousand phone calls from the employees, asking us about MyAccount. There is a variety of questions.”

“As I mentioned, in the beginning we started first from Erbil, but later on questions came mainly from Duhok and Sulaimani cities. People mostly ask how to fill in the registration form and when to receive our electronic cards” she added.

The contact center plays a significant role in this project and if they have the answers for people’s enquires they will support the employees regarding MyAccount matter.