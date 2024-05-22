KRG Ministers address outbreak concerns in Dukan region

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Minister of Agriculture and Water Resources, Begard Talabani, assured the public on Wednesday that necessary measures have been implemented to control the illness and deaths among Dukan seagulls.

In a joint press conference with Health Minister Saman Barzanji, Minister Talabani stated that daily veterinary reports indicate the situation is under control and that life on the island is returning to normal.

"Fortunately, the illness and death of the chicks have not negatively impacted the spread of disease among the poultry in the region,” she said.

The Ministry of Agriculture is collaborating with the Ministry of Health and the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) to manage the outbreak on the island.

Addressing concerns about the spread of Crimean-Congo Hemorrhage Fever (CCHF), Talabani noted that the Ministry of Agriculture has initiated technical measures, with the Director General of veterinary overseeing the efforts of veterinary directorates throughout the Kurdistan Region to spray areas where animals are kept.

"Several guidelines have been issued to prevent the spread of CCHF, especially as we approach Eid al-Adha, when the risk of epidemic spread increases due to animal sacrificial ceremonies," Talabani added.

he Ministry of Health of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), in collaboration with the General Directorate of Health of Raparin, issued a statement on Saturday May 11, asking citizens not to approach the diseased seagulls in Dukan Lake.

This request was made to protect their health and ensure the community's safety.

Read More: KRG Ministry of Health issued a warning regarding dead seagulls in Dukan Lake

The Ministry of Health has requested that only expert teams and relevant parties visit the lake until the type of disease is officially confirmed and declared safe for humans by the regional veterinarian.

As a result of climate change, a group of seagulls in the Little Zab River within Sulaimani's Raparin Independent Administration has been affected by a distinctive disease.

A dedicated team from the Kurdistan Regional Veterinary Center's laboratory, situated on one of the region's islands, is on a mission to unravel the mystery behind the seagulls' demise.

Read More: Investigations continue to the mysterious deaths of seagulls in Dukan

Dr. Bejan Ahmad Dzeyi, director of the laboratory team, emphasized the need for comprehensive testing and visual assessments to uncover the underlying causes.

"The vast expanse of the affected area complicates our investigation. We suspect several viruses, including bird flu, may be responsible," Dr. Dzeyi stated, highlighting the urgency of the situation.