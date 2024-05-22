Millstone forum arranged in Kurdistan Region Government to highlighting Shanidar cave and Shanidar Z’s latest

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – on May 20, 2024, in a significant platform in the Independent Administration area of Soran, the President Masoud Barzani’s son Mala Mustafa, Interior Minister Rebar Ahmed, the Minister of Culture Hama Saed Hasan, the Minister of Municipalities and Tourism Sasan Awni, a number of high ranking officials from the Ministry of Peshmerga, consulates from different countries and officials from the regional government and political parties gathered.

In this important and historical forum, an archeological team and researchers who have been led by professor Graeme Barker from the Cambridge university, underscored the important milestone of finding the skull believed to be a woman’s, beside the rest of the artifacts, this skull dates back 75 thousand years ago, who is now given the name Shanidar Z, also in that forum the most updated outcome and researches they have achieved, discussed.

Read More: Reconstructed face of 75,000-Year-Old Neanderthal woman unveiled by British archaeologists

Shanidar cave locates in Bradost mountain in Mergasor town, with a 145 Km towards the Northeast of Erbil the capital city of Kurdistan Region. The front of the cave has a triangle shape. This highland place is covered with trees, grass, the cave itself is on a top of a semi valley area. This cave’s fame is back to the discovery of Neanderthal artifact in the mid last century.

Read More: Reconstruction of Neanderthal woman Shanidar Z garners global attention

Read More: Archaeologist discusses discovery of Neanderthal skull in Shanidar Cave