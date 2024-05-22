Culture

Millstone forum arranged in Kurdistan Region Government to highlighting Shanidar cave and Shanidar Z’s latest

According to a statement by Mala Mustafa Masoud Barzani’s office, high ranked officials and guests attended a platform arranged by the area of Soran Independent Administration and Ministry of Municipalities and Tourism in the Kurdistan Region government.
author_image Kurdistan 24 Digital Media
The Shanidar platform, attendees, mountain view at the back and Shanidar cave in the middle (Photo: Archived/ Kurdistan 24)
The Shanidar platform, attendees, mountain view at the back and Shanidar cave in the middle (Photo: Archived/ Kurdistan 24)
Kurdistan Shanidar Cave Shanidar Platform Shanidar Z Ministry of Interior Ministry of Municipalities and Tourism Ministry of Peshmarga Cambridge University Kurdisan Region archeology

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – on May 20, 2024, in a significant platform in the Independent Administration area of Soran, the President Masoud Barzani’s son Mala Mustafa, Interior Minister Rebar Ahmed, the Minister of Culture Hama Saed Hasan, the Minister of Municipalities and Tourism Sasan Awni, a number of high ranking officials from the Ministry of Peshmerga, consulates from different countries and officials from the regional government and political parties gathered.

In this important and historical forum, an archeological team and researchers who have been led by professor Graeme Barker from the Cambridge university, underscored the important milestone of finding the skull believed to be a woman’s, beside the rest of the artifacts, this skull dates back 75 thousand years ago, who is now given the name Shanidar Z, also in that forum the most updated outcome and researches they have achieved, discussed.

Prof. Graeme Barker, Dr Emma Pomeroy and their team holding Shanidar awards rewarded by the Kuridsh Officials (Photo: Kuridtsan 24)
Prof. Graeme Barker, Dr Emma Pomeroy and their team holding Shanidar awards rewarded by the Kuridsh Officials (Photo: Kuridtsan 24)

 

Read More: Reconstructed face of 75,000-Year-Old Neanderthal woman unveiled by British archaeologists 

Shanidar cave locates in Bradost mountain in Mergasor town, with a 145 Km towards the Northeast of Erbil the capital city of Kurdistan Region. The front of the cave has a triangle shape. This highland place is covered with trees, grass, the cave itself is on a top of a semi valley area. This cave’s fame is back to the discovery of Neanderthal artifact in the mid last century.

Read More: Reconstruction of Neanderthal woman Shanidar Z garners global attention 

Read More: Archaeologist discusses discovery of Neanderthal skull in Shanidar Cave 

 

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive