Kurdistan Region’s Minister warns against centralization in Iraq

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – On Wednesday, Kurdistan Region’s Minister of Endowments and Religious Affairs, Pshtiwan Sadiq, delivered a significant address during a symposium at Salahaddin University in Erbil.

The event, titled "Federal Symposium on the Guarantee of Stability and Coexistence," was organized by the university to discuss federalism in Iraq.

"There are attempts to restore centralization in Iraq, which is a great disaster," Minister Sadiq stated in his speech. He expressed concern that many Iraqis no longer believe in the constitution that was democratically voted upon. "They also do not learn from the past because what caused Iraq all these problems and misery was that they did not believe they could solve the Kurdistan problem through the constitution," he emphasized.

Minister Sadiq highlighted Iraq’s unique historical context, explaining that Iraq was established in 1922 and 1923, making its situation distinct from other nations. "If we want to have an Iraq and feel our existence, the provisions of the constitution must be fully implemented based on proper federalism," he stressed.

Reflecting on historical events, Sadiq recalled, "In 1958, when the monarchy collapsed, the late Mullah Mustafa Barzani was in the Soviet Union. Upon his return, the Iraqi people welcomed him, hoping for a new era. This led to the drafting of a constitution that envisioned a partnership between Kurds and Arabs in the country."

Sadiq underscored the crucial role Kurds have played in shaping modern Iraq and its constitution. "We as Kurds have played a role in the creation of the new Iraqi state and in writing the Iraqi constitution," he declared.

The symposium brought together various stakeholders to discuss the importance of federalism and the necessity of adhering to the constitutional framework to ensure stability and coexistence in Iraq.