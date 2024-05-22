Economy

Local mall owner offers 80 shops to victims of Erbil Qaisary Bazaar fire

As a part of compensation to shop owners who lost their assets in Qaisary Bazaar in the central Erbil, are being offered places by a businessman who owns a shopping mall
author_image Kurdistan 24 Digital Media
Erbil Qaysari Bazaar, fire incident aftermath (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
Erbil Qaysari Bazaar, fire incident aftermath (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
Kurdistan Qaysari Bazaar Erbil Fire accidents mall owner Compensation Donation

Erbil (Kurdistan 24) – Ibrahim Tahir Abdulla, the Tablo mall owner in Erbil city, stated to Kurdistan 24, he’s contributing to compensate the vulnerable shop owners who have their shops and assets burnt down in the fire incident broke out into Qaisary Bazaar. He has offered to provide 80 shops and 50 stalls, for one year free of charge, in the shopping center he owns.

He added “After one year they are free to stay or go, but at the moment reconstructing the Qaysari Bazaar takes time, so self-employed shopkeepers and  the sole traders can continue working in Tablo Mall. The vulnerable shop owners can start from May 22 to visit the mall administration office to apply in order to get the shops and stalls”

As a part of supporting that historical shopping center in the central Erbil, following the fire incident, the Prime Minister Masrour Barzani’s underscored his support, to compensate the vulnerable and reconstructing the market place.  

Read More: PM Barzani visited Qaysari Bazaar

Read More: Erbil municipality completes cleanup of Qaysari Bazaar after fire

Further details regarding the incident:

The fire incident broke out in the market on May 05, according to Erbil governorate’s latest statistics in the total of four thousands shops, 227 shops and 7 small warehouses have been damaged.

Read More: Fire broke out in Erbil’s Qaysari Bazaar 

Read More: Qaysari bazaar awaits reconstruction amid KRG efforts 

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive