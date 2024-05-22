Iraq's Ambassador to China announces major educational, trade initiatives

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Iraq's ambassador to the People's Republic of China, Shorsh Khalid Said, announced that Beijing plans to build 8,000 schools throughout Iraq and the Kurdistan Region as part of an oil-for-investment agreement.

In a statement to Kurdistan 24, Ambassador Said highlighted that the trade exchange between Iraq and China reached $50 billion in 2023. He noted expectations for this figure to rise to $55 billion in 2024.

Discussing the expansion of diplomatic relations and support for business activities, the ambassador mentioned that China has opened a consulate in Basra.

In addition to the embassy in Beijing, Iraq has opened a consulate in Guangzhou, which will facilitate business operations and increase trade exchanges.

Ambassador Said emphasized that Iraq is the second largest oil exporter to China.

Regarding the quality of Chinese automobiles, the ambassador stated that within the next three years, the quality of these vehicles will be adapted to suit Iraq's climate.

He clarified that there is no official agreement between the governments for car exports, but commercial contracts exist between companies.