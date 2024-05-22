Khor Mor field allocated for electricity sector: KRG Ministry of Natural Resources

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Ministry of Natural Resources of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) announced that gas produced from the Khor Mor gas field must not be sold without the KRG's approval.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the ministry detailed that gas production from Khor Mor has been allocated to the electricity sector under a contract with Pearl Petroleum (Dana Gas).

The ministry emphasized that any amount of gas produced is prohibited from being sold to any party without the explicit consent of the KRG.

Following the drone attacks on April 26 on Khor Mor gas field, Dana Gas announced the successful restoration of gas production to normal levels at the Khor Mor gas field, marking a significant milestone in energy supply stability.

In a statement, the company disclosed that gas production from the Khor Mor field has surpassed 500 million cubic feet, affirming its commitment to supporting electricity generation in Kurdistan.

The resumption of production aligns with the joint efforts of the Iraqi and Kurdistan Regional Governments to safeguard the security and integrity of the field.