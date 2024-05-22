PM Barzani conveyed his condolences for the loss of Iranian President

Politics

author_image Kurdistan 24 Digital Media
Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani arriving in Tehran to attend the funeral of former Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, May 22, 2024. (Photo: Submitted to Kurdistan24)
Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani arriving in Tehran to attend the funeral of former Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, May 22, 2024. (Photo: Submitted to Kurdistan24)
Kurdistan Masrour Barzani Ebrahim Raisi

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Wednesday in a post on X conveyed his condolences for the loss of the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran and his companions.

“We conveyed our condolences in Tehran today for the loss of the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran and his companions,” the Prime Minister said in the post.

A senior delegation from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) on Wednesday attended the funeral of former Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in Tehran.

Iranian state television reported on Sunday that the helicopter carrying Iranian President Raisi and his delegation crashed in East Azerbaijan province.

The passengers also included Iranian foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, the governor-general of East Azerbaijan province Malek Rahmati, Khamenei's representative Imam Juma'a, and several other officials.

Raisi was elected president of Iran in the June 2021 election. He is the country's first hard-line president since Mahmoud Ahmadinejad. He has promised to strengthen Iran's economy and improve the lives of the Iranian people.

The Iranian president was born in the city of Mashhad in 1960. He studied law and worked as a prosecutor and judge.

