KRG delegation takes part in archaeological event in Brussels

KRG delegation at the archeology ceremony in Brussels, Belgium, May 22, 2024. (Photo: Kurdistan24)
ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) delegation led by Duhok Governor Ali Tatar attended an archeology event sponsored by the European Union and UNESCO in Brussels, Belgium, on Wednesday. 

In addition to the delegation from the Kurdistan Region, KRG representatives to the EU, Dilawar Khalid Azhgayi, and Ahmed Tahsin Berwari, Iraqi Ambassador to Belgium were also present at the ceremony.

The head of the High Commission for Erbil Citadel Revitalization, Nehad Latif Qoja, told Kurdistan24 that they participated in the event at the request of UNESCO regarding EU-supported cooperation in Erbil Castle.

“Our partnership with UNESCO will continue, and we will work together to restore these monuments,” Qoja stated.

The head of the High Commission for Erbil Citadel Revitalization also revealed that they came to Belgium with the help of UNESCO.

“We want to attract tourists to Erbil Castle, Shanidar Cave, and Duhok Square,” he added.

