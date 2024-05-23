Duhok Health Director announces new hospitals, upgrades

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Dr. Afrasiab Musa, Director General of Health in Duhok, announced on Thursday, May 23, that several new hospitals will open soon, aiming to expand health services in the region.

“Our goal is to expand health services so that citizens do not need to come to the cities for any disease. We have put in the effort to provide all medical staff, equipment, and supplies,” Dr. Musa stated.

He detailed that the Shiladze hospital will have an allocated budget of $43 million, serving the Amedi region with comprehensive medical facilities, including surgery and inpatient services.

Additionally, Dr. Musa announced plans to renovate the Duhok Emergency Hospital, dedicating it to cancer patients and equipping it with advanced laboratories. A new hospital specifically for children with cancer will also be constructed.

The Duhok Health Directorate allocates approximately 175 million dinars monthly from the cancer fund for medicines and medical supplies for cancer patients.

“Patients with rare diseases are sent abroad for treatment when necessary,” he underscored.

Dr. Musa also highlighted that the heart center in Duhok is the best in Iraq, particularly its cardiovascular disease section for children, offering surgeries free of charge.