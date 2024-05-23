Erbil Traffic Directorate bans truck travel to Shaqlawa on Fridays

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Erbil General Directorate of Traffic has announced a prohibition on trucks and lorries traveling from Erbil to Shaqlawa and nearby tourist areas and resorts on Fridays.

The ban, effective from Thursday, May 23, restricts truck travel from 8:00 AM on Friday to 8:00 AM on Saturday, a total of 24 hours.

The directive aims to ease traffic congestion, ensure public safety, and eliminate obstacles on these roads, particularly around the Pirmam tunnel and tourist destinations.

In a statement, the Directorate emphasized that the decision will remain in place until appropriate roads for truck traffic are provided.

Truck drivers are urged to adhere to these guidelines to protect citizens' lives and maintain traffic safety.

Previously, the Erbil Traffic Department also banned truck traffic in the Pirmam tunnel, citing significant slowdowns and traffic obstacles caused by the high volume of trucks, which adversely affected tourism and economic activities in the region.