Campaign launched to combat Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever in Akre

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The veterinary department of Akre has initiated a campaign to fight Crimean-Congo Hemorrhagic Fever (CCHF) among livestock farmers in the town.

This effort includes spraying animal halls and directly treating sheep and cattle in the affected areas.

Emad Mohammed, head of the Akre veterinary center, told Kurdistan24, "The campaign will continue until the end of June and will be conducted in two ways: spraying the animal halls and the livestock to eradicate the disease's spread."

Livestock farmers have shown strong support for the campaign, recognizing its importance in protecting their animals from CCHF and preventing associated health and financial losses.

Ali Mustafa, a shepherd, expressed his approval of the timing of the campaign: "We like to have the campaign in spring and autumn because it has many benefits and eliminates the risks."

Jawhar Abdulkarim, another livestock farmer, added, "We ask you to help us three times a year for this campaign because if this is not done, diseases will certainly be transmitted to shepherds and their owners."

The campaign is not limited to Akre township; it will also extend to Duhok province. Authorities plan to spray all sheep, cattle, and livestock farmers in Badinan within 10 days to protect them from the spread of CCHF.

A statement from the Akre health department revealed that two citizens in the town, a 47-year-old man and a woman, both livestock breeders, succumbed to the disease.

In response to the outbreak, the Ministry of Agriculture of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has announced six measures to prevent the spread of CCHF, aiming to safeguard public health and the livelihoods of livestock farmers in the region.