Fire at Newroz gas plant in Erbil injures three

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) - A fire broke out at the Newroz gas plant in Erbil on Thursday evening, resulting in injuries to three people.

Lieutenant Colonel Shakhwan Saeed, spokesperson for the Civil Defense in Erbil, reported in a press statement that the fire started during the transfer of gas from a tank to the plant’s gas tank.

This process led to the gas tank catching fire, slightly injuring three people before the fire spread to the main plant tank, which contained about 100 tons of liquefied gas.

Saeed identified the injured individuals as the factory guard, his brother, and the tanker driver. He emphasized that their burns were minor and not serious.

The Civil Defense spokesperson confirmed that over 15 Civil Defense teams participated in extinguishing the fire and managed to bring it under control within one hour.

The Newroz gas plant is located in the Qushtapa district, along the main road connecting the cities of Erbil and Kirkuk.