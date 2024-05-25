Brief cool spell followed by scorching heat: meteorological agency

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) - The Iraqi Meteorological Agency forecasts a temporary cool period for the next three days due to a moderate low-pressure system, with temperatures expected to drop by about four degrees Celsius.

However, this brief respite will be followed by a scorching heatwave affecting the central and southern parts of Iraq.

Starting today and lasting until Tuesday, temperatures will decrease across Iraq. However, from midweek onward, the mercury will begin to climb, heralding the onset of summer heat.

By Tuesday, temperatures in central and southern Iraq are predicted to exceed 40 degrees Celsius.

Wind speeds are expected to be strong from noon to evening, although they will moderate in the morning and evening.

The meteorological agency warns that this summer is likely to be significantly hotter than recent decades.

This extreme heat is attributed to the influence of the heat pressure rising from the Earth's belt to the northern hemisphere, a phenomenon known as the Hadley cell.