KDP President Barzani receives delegation from Qatari Foreign Ministry

author_image Kamaran Aziz
KDP President Masoud Barzani (R) and Secretary General His Excellency Dr. Ahmad Hassen al-Hammadi (L). (Photo: Barzani HQ)
Kurdistan KDP President Masoud Barzani Ahmed bin Hassan al-Hammadi Sultan bin Mubarak al-Kubaisi Hussein Ali Saleh al-Fazala KRG-Qatar Ties

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) - KDP President Masoud Barzani received a delegation from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Qatar, which included Secretary General His Excellency Dr. Ahmed bin Hassan al-Hammadi, Ambassador of Qatar to Iraq, Sultan bin Mubarak al-Kubaisi, and Consul General in Erbil Hussein Ali Saleh al-Fazala.

During the meeting, the leaders exchanged views on the political situation in the region, discussing the threats and obstacles to regional stability.

President Barzani emphasized that dialogue and avoiding war and destruction are the best ways to resolve conflicts and complications.

The discussion also focused on enhancing relations between the Kurdistan Region and Qatar, particularly in tourism, economy, and prosperity.

Another photo of the meeting between KDP President Masoud Barzani and the delegation of Qatar's Foreign Ministry. (Photo: Barzani HQ)
