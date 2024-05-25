KDP President Barzani receives delegation from Qatari Foreign Ministry

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) - KDP President Masoud Barzani received a delegation from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Qatar, which included Secretary General His Excellency Dr. Ahmed bin Hassan al-Hammadi, Ambassador of Qatar to Iraq, Sultan bin Mubarak al-Kubaisi, and Consul General in Erbil Hussein Ali Saleh al-Fazala.

During the meeting, the leaders exchanged views on the political situation in the region, discussing the threats and obstacles to regional stability.

President Barzani emphasized that dialogue and avoiding war and destruction are the best ways to resolve conflicts and complications.

The discussion also focused on enhancing relations between the Kurdistan Region and Qatar, particularly in tourism, economy, and prosperity.