Kurdish youth overcomes challenges, stars in film despite disabilities

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) - A Kurdish youth living in the United States has defied the odds, learning sign language and starring in a film despite being unable to hear or speak.

Hawal Abdullah, a 26-year-old from Koya in the Kurdistan Region, moved to the United States in 2016 for treatment, facilitated by an American family.

Despite his initial struggles with English and basic communication, Hawal has made remarkable progress.

"At first when I came to the United States, I didn't speak English, I didn't understand anything, I couldn't write, I didn't even know what salt was called," Hawal told Kurdistan 24 correspondent Essa Hassan.

Despite his hearing impairment, Hawal did not let his disabilities hinder him. He studied sign language and English at a US university and has also starred in an upcoming American drama. He aspires to pursue acting academically.

“I go to work at 10:00 in the morning and work in a supermarket. I am very busy at work because the supermarket has a lot of customers. Then I go home and rest,” he said.

In the United States, people with disabilities receive significant support, with their rights protected by law. They are provided with interpreters in public institutions and workplaces, and have access to employment opportunities like anyone else.

Hawal and his friend Jonathan, both deaf and hard of hearing, communicate through sign language. Their conversations are vibrant, though only those fluent in sign language can understand.

Hawal's story is an inspiring example of overcoming adversity, showing that determination and support can lead to significant achievements, regardless of disabilities.