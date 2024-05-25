Culture

Archeological Anahita temple, in Kermanshah, needs reconstruction

The temple Anahita, the ancient heritage, is believed to be before Christianity, collapsed by an earthquake in 1957.
Tourists in Anahita temple in Kermanshah governorate (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
Erbil (Kurdistan 24) – Kengawar town in Kermanshah governorate, locates in the in the Northwest of Iran (Eastern Kurdistan), where the Anahita temple is in. That temple is the largest ancient stone building, it is said that ancient people built it for the god of fountain and rain, some others believe it to be one of the Khasraw Parwiz’s unfinished palace, the latter was the last Sasanian’s emperor.

This archeological temple locates on a hill in Kengawar town, surrounded by a stone wall and many pillars to correct the hilly land that the building stood on. The façade is on the south part of the hill, and through the gate there were two rows of stair-like steps, helped people access inside the temple.

Pillars of the Anahita temple in Kengawar in Kermanshah city (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
According to Some historical sources, it’s thought, it was built around 300 years before Christianity, others date it back to Hakhamanashias’ era, but all agree it was completed towards the end of Sasanian’s Empire.

In 1957, an earthquake hit the city and caused a big collapse to this historical building. One of the residents in Kengawar town said “Kengawar is a great gate to Kermanshah city, the Anahita temple is the second largest historical stone building in Iran, I hope officials make effort to rebuild it because it is an important tourism place in Kermanshah governorate”

