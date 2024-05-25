Exhibition showcases Kurdish nomadic traditions

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Over the past two years, several international organizations have been meticulously documenting the customs and traditions of the Kurdish nation, particularly those of the nomadic communities.

Their efforts culminated in an exhibition showcasing various materials used by Kurds and nomads in ancient times, with plans for future displays in multiple countries.

One such project is "Zozan," named after a Kurdish summer resort abundant in picturesque landscapes and steeped in nomadic traditions.

Spearheaded by several artists and academic centers in Austria, the project delves into Kurdish traditions dating back to 1968.

Dara Rasul, the organizer of the Zozan exhibition, highlighted its significance as a gallery project initiated by the Austrian Academy of Sciences, the Institute of Anthropology, and Social Sciences Seminars and Workshops.

The exhibition not only offers a glimpse into the rich history of Kurdish civilization but also sheds light on the pivotal role of women in agricultural, livestock, and family management.

Many of the tools showcased in the exhibition carry deep cultural meanings, reflecting the multifaceted lifestyle of ancient Kurds.

Renowned artist Niga Salam, known for her work with clay, expressed her enthusiasm for capturing the essence of Zozan's bygone era. She plans to incorporate natural clay, a material integral to the lives of ancient Zozans, into her artistic creations.

The Zozan exhibition is designed to be a mobile project, traveling to various countries dedicated to preserving the histories of diverse nations.

Through this initiative, the cultural heritage of Kurdish nomads will be celebrated and shared with audiences worldwide.