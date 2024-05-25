Several German health projects to be launched in Kurdistan Region

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Saman Barzanji, Minister of Health from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), met with the Acting Consul General of Germany in Erbil Benjamin Hanna, Anna-Christine Janke, Director of the KfW Office in Iraq, and the UNDP representative team to discuss German health projects to be launched in the Kurdistan Region, according to a statement from the Ministry of Health.

The meeting focused on advancing German cooperation projects, particularly in construction, supply provision, and the establishment of German hospitals. It aimed to provide updates on the progress of key initiatives, including the emergency hospital in Duhok, Bahirka Hospital in Erbil, and the German hospital in Sulaimani.

Per a statement from the Ministry of Health, the meeting commended the invaluable health assistance provided by Germany to the Kurdistan Region. Discussions encompassed the operational phases, structures, and healthcare institutions, alongside the mechanisms for delivering health services within these projects.

KfW is a German government-owned development bank. It plays a significant role in financing projects that promote economic and social development, both domestically within Germany and internationally in developing countries.

KfW provides financial support for a wide range of projects, including infrastructure development, environmental protection, renewable energy initiatives, healthcare, education, and small and medium-sized enterprises. It typically operates through partnerships with governments, financial institutions, and organizations to implement its development programs.



