UNFPA delivers mobile clinics to Kurdistan Region’s Ministry of Health

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) has handed over three mobile clinics to the Kurdistan Region's Ministry of Health, enhancing the region's healthcare capabilities.

During a press conference on Monday, Saman Barzinji, the Kurdistan Region's Minister of Health, announced, "The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has provided three mobile clinics, which are ambulances equipped with all necessary medical supplies, to the Ministry of Health's health services."

Barzinji highlighted the continuous support from international organizations: “The organization provided us with medical supplies several times during the COVID-19 period, and it also restored the maternity and children’s hospital in Halabja.”

He also noted the recent opening of two critical health departments. "Last Thursday, we inaugurated the emergency department in the Sangasar area and commenced the construction of Emergency Department No. 122. These initiatives aim to provide equal services and enhance the 122 service's role in assisting citizens with field treatment through medical teams."

Barzinji added, “We visited the emergency department at Ranya General Hospital, and we are now working on operating it in the near future.”

The addition of these mobile clinics and the establishment of new health departments mark significant steps towards improving healthcare services in the Kurdistan Region.